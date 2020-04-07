Bill Gets Stuck Into Wayne Carey About His List Of Top 20 Players He’s Seen

Wayne Carey named the 20 best players he’s seen in an article in The Age on Sunday, and Bill got stuck into him about it on the Rush Hour today!

“Now the first one you’ve got is an interesting one, is Jason Dunstall, which I like myself, I don’t mind that,” Bill said.

“And then you’ve gone Michael Voss, James Hird, Tony Lockett, Chris Judd, down to number nine: Gary Ablett Senior… now, are you blind or what?”

Duck took the opportunity to defend himself.

“If you read what I, the comments that I put under each player as I named them — and don’t get me wrong, if you listen to, if you read what I said, I said that Gary Ablett Senior is probably the most mercurial, got the best showreel of any player that’s ever played the game,” Duck said,

“[But] we play a team sport Bill, and Gary Ablett is an unbelievably great individual footballer.

“I don’t necessarily think that he made people around him better.”

Gary Senior wasn’t the only Ablett whose position Bill had an issue with.

“I dunno if you like the Abletts, because down at 19 is Gary Ablett Junior,” he said.

“Well it’s also, Bill, important to look at what the list comprises of, and that is a lot of players from outside the modern era which is now,” Duck replied.

“And if you look at that, I’ve got Gazza at number three… obviously there’s Dusty ahead of him and there’s Big Bud (Franklin) ahead of him… I think he’s probably been more of an accumulator than a match winner.

“I’m not saying he hasn’t won matches… I’m not saying he wasn’t important.”

Duck’s answers didn’t impress Bill much.

“Mate, you’re full of shit!” he said.

