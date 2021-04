The Saturday Rub have attempted to raise Billy's interview segment off the ground, this week he linked up with Essendon's Zach Merrett which came to be another diabolical effort.

The interview featured some questionable play on words, and a complete stuff up surrounding Merrett's family ties. The Bombers midfielder wasn't overly impressed with where it was going!

"I've had enough of this." said Merrett.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: