The NRL's greatest ever whistleblowers, Bill Harrigan, has told Triple M if he was in charge of the judiciary he would suspend George Burgess for an entire season.

Burgess has been referred straight to the judiciary for an eye gouge incident on Robbie Farah during the Rabbitohs loss to the Tigers on Thursday Night.

Harrigan has seen enough and would be happy if Burgess sat out not just this rest of this season but next year as well.

