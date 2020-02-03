Bill Murray & Punxsutawney Phil Are Back In Jeep's "Groundhog Day"-Inspired Super Bowl Ad

We're having the strangest sense of déjà vu...

Bill Murray has reprised his role in Groundhog Day - as has the groundhog himself - for his very first national television ad.

Except this time Murray, who played TV weatherman Phil Connors in the 1993 classic, doesn't mind bring stuck in a time loop because he has a Jeep.

He's also got Punxsutawney Phil by his side, as the pair ride bikes, run riot in an arcade and attempt to take a trek through the snow.

Watch below:

