Bill's Car Crash Interview With Tom Rockliff

Our new segment 'One on one with Bill' has been introduced to the Saturday Rub program this season, and this week he spoke with Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff.

After an awkward start featuring Tom Hawkins last week, Bill has backed up his dismal performance with a handful of strange questions for Rocky.

Weirdly suggesting that Rockliff drinks too much iced coffee, which is affecting his weight, Bill's interview crumbled and his interviewee had heard enough - cutting the phone line in the process!

"Do you drink a lot of farmer's union iced coffee?"

LISTEN HERE:

"Have some respect Bill." Damo said with the rest of the boys in agreeance!

"It was a bit of theatre." said Bill.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy!