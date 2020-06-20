Bill's Quiz Got Canned And The Saturday Rub Completely Lost The Plot

Today's Saturday Rub went completely off the rails after Bill's quiz was sacked!

With the the recent failures of the quiz the team decided to look past the quiz, but the callers rang up anyway. This lead to a very random assortment of open-line calls.

Adding to the carnage, our man Ash Chua finally showed up with JB's lunch after a 90 minute detour prompting the team to give him some direct feedback!

It's too hard to put into words how this all went down, take a listen to the utter radio chaos that unfolded with no content to talk about!

LISTEN HERE:

If you're after some of the better bits, today's Rub was full of high quality guest including Alex Keath, Stevie J & Rhyce Shaw: