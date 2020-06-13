Bill’s Quiz Was So Bad That He Got Sledged By A Caller!

Bill’s quiz has been a lowlight of the Saturday Rub all year - but today it went to another level when one of the callers sledged him!

LISTEN HERE:

Justin in Knoxfield called and his trip to Bunnings kicked off a chat about tools, which Bill then took in a weird arse direction.

“Do you know what a gurney is Justin?” he asked.

“I do know what a gurney is Bill, high pressure cleaner,” came the reply.

“How old are you?” Bill asked.

“35,” Justin said.

Bill then asked if he was married for some reason, to which Justin confirmed that he is.

“Is everything ok?” Bill asked.

“Everything’s terrific Bill, just get on with it old boy!” came the response.

Come on Bill!

