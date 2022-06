Just when JB gave Bill a little bit of freedom with his quiz, Bill goes and delivers one of the worst quizzes he's probably ever put to air.

Nearly half an hour later, questions no one could answer and an f-bomb dropped, JB called it quits and the quiz was left uncompleted.

"I'm doing a magnificant quiz," Bill said on The Saturday Rub.

"No you're not," JB said quickly shutting his mate down.

