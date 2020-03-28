Bill Slaughtered Yet Another Saturday Rub Quiz Today

James Brayshaw often says that Billy Brownless is in “career worst” form.

And based on his effort hosting the Saturday Rub quiz today, it’s hard to disagree.

LISTEN TO THE CARNAGE HERE:

It took over five (5!) minutes to get even one question right, and that wasn’t before Bill had completely stuffed up a bloke’s name.

He called out “Seen” from Ferntree Gully before realising that his name was actually… Sean.

Oh Bill.

