'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Soundtrack Introduces New Hits From Weezer, Mastodon & More

The third instalment of the 90's cult classic Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, this time named 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' is due to hit Australian cinemas next week, but like an early birthday present, you can stream the full official soundtrack in advance.

The epic album includes a brand new hit from Mastodon titled 'Rufus Lives', which if you've seen the first two movies, you'd recognise as a cheeky nod to George Carlin's character.

That's not the only new song to grace the album, with notable contributions from the likes of Weezer, Lamb of God, FIDLAR, Cold War Kids and more; in case you missed the news earlier this month, Weezer's track 'Beginning of the End' was announced as the lead single on the movies impressive soundtrack.

'Face the Music' by Bill & Ted's fictional band also has a place on the soundtrack, featuring Animals As Leaders guitarist, Tosin Abasi.

The third instalment of the hugely popular franchise has landed more than two decades after the original hit theatres in 1991, where we saw the always loveable Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter playing teenage heroes Bill & Ted.

This time, Bill & Ted are forced to travel through time to the future, to steal a song from themselves which apparently, is the key to uniting the world.

'Bill & Ted Face The Music' invites William Sadler back to play death and welcomes Australian actress Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine to the big screen, with Kid Cudi also making an appearance.

To check out the entire soundtrack in the lead up to the premier next week, follow the link and sink your teeth into some these absolute head bangers.

Catch up on the latest in Rock Music News below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.