Bill The Nuffy Geelong Supporter Cops It For Making It Into The Cats' Changerooms

How... just how did Bill weasle his way into the Geelong changerooms on Friday night despite protocols in place that limited how many people were allowed in?

While Jimmy Brayshaw and other members of the media team were restricted access, Bill took advantage on an offer that got him into the changerooms after the Cats' 11-point win... and even managed to get a few words in with BT during Roaming Brian.

LISTEN HERE:

"A pissed former player nuff nuff and his half-wit brother who never played for the club at all appeared in the back of the shot, and I'm thinking 'it can't be him," Jimmy Brayshaw said on the Saturday Rub.

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: