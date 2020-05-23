Bill Torched Yet Another Saturday Rub Quiz Today

He can't help himself!

Billy Brownless proves week in, week out that he can’t be trusted to run a quiz.

Yet we keep allowing him to do — primarily because it’s so bloody funny.

He was given the chance to run the show today and things fell apart badly — at one point he walked away to make a phone call to Dwayne Russell!

LISTEN HERE:

Oh dear Bill!

