Bill Torched Yet Another Saturday Rub Quiz Today

Billy Brownless proves week in, week out that he can’t be trusted to run a quiz.

Yet we keep allowing him to do — primarily because it’s so bloody funny.

He was given the chance to run the show today and things fell apart badly — at one point he walked away to make a phone call to Dwayne Russell!

LISTEN HERE:

Oh dear Bill!

