Bill Tried Two Jokes On The Saturday Rub Last Week — And They Both Flopped!
Taking his Rush Hour form to Saturdays!
Image: Triple M
Billy Brownless’s bad jokes are a Rush Hour tradition, and last week he tried a couple in the Saturday Rub — and they both flopped!
LISTEN HERE:
The first came during a chat about Alex Rance, where Bill tried on a Jehovah’s Witness gag that derailed the momentum of the show.
The second was during the quiz, when a carpenter called up and Bill repurposed a joke that had already gone down like a lead balloon on the Rush Hour.
He's taken his Rush Hour form to Saturdays - oh dear!
