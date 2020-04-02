Billie Joe Armstrong Has Shared Another Cover And It's Making Us Miss Live Music More Than Ever

It's been only three weeks since the live music scene has shut down and the new music video from Billie Joe Armstrong has us missing it more than ever.

The Green Day singer has released a cover of the aptly titled song 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory' matched with a montage video of live photos and it's got us missing live music more than ever.

Watch:





The Johnny Thunders cover is the second in a weekly release Billie Joe is doing from isolation, the first the cheesy hit 'I Think We're Alone Now'.

Green Day have had a huge 2020 with the release of their new album Father Of All ... out now. Get your copy: https://greenday.com



Green Day are bringing their Hella Mega Tour to Australia later this year, more info here

