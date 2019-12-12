Billy Asked Max Gawn A Real Shithouse Question About Peanut Butter On The Summer Breakfast

Dees ruckman Max Gawn was kind enough to join Brig, Lehmo and Billy in the studio on Thursday for Triple M's Summer Breakfast.

The guys were quizzing him on his off-season and how hard he worked - or didn't - when Lehmo asked about whether his eating habits dropped off, with Gawn saying he's got a "tablespoon out of the jar" style soft spot for peanut butter.

That's when Billy went full off-season mode with a question that he quickly tried to move on from, and the rest of the team quickly ripped into him for!

"Is that a question?" Gawn replied.

"They've all got nuts, Bill!" Rosie laughed.

