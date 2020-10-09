Billy Brownless Absolutely Cops It From Dermott Brereton Over The 1989 Grand Final!

Dermott Brereton was all fired up when he joined Triple M's Rush Hour with JB & Billy on their Friday podcast.

He was there mostly to debunk Billy's most disgusting story ever as one that wasn't his own - but that wasn't all.

Brereton and Fat played against each other in the incredible 1989 grand final, one Triple M Footy re-called and one famous for two moments: Dermott's broken ribs at the first bounce and Billy's bunny chop.

So after giving Billy a spray about his story, Derm gave Billy a spray about the grand final!

"Before the game, you have your whiteboards, your chalkboards, and you put up all your strengths and what you're going to do, and then you put up all the opposition's strengths,

"There was (Gary) Ablett, there was (Barry) Stoneham, there was (Bruce) Lindner, oh there was a lot of names up there. (Mark) Bairstow, (Paul) Couch."

"THERE WAS NO BROWNLESS! NOT A MENTION OF HIM!"

DERMOTT BRERETON RINSES BILLY BROWNLESS:

