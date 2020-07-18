Billy Brownless Cops It For Going On TV Naked!

Our very own Billy Brownless has copped it on the Saturday Rub for his crude display on TV last night.

The Rub team were not happy with Bill getting his kit off and gave him a nice cook for his actions!

"Anytime you make an arse of yourself in public, which is weekly, it affects us!"

LISTEN HERE:

Billy explained that he lost a bet with co-host Dale Thomas that Tom lynch would kick a goal last week. As a result he had to get his kit off!

Daisy wasn't satisfied with him just getting his dacks off and made him get his rig out!

