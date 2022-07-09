Billy Brownless Cops It For His Appearance On A Current Affair

Bill appeared on A Current Affair to plug a new health protein shake he’s been taking — and it didn’t get past the Saturday Rub boys, who absolutely gave it to him today!

Bill took the opportunity to roll out some of his tried and true gear — the politics interview, the kick over the silo, even the 11 goals at the Gabba got a run!

Bill was on ACA as a call to arms following a health scare and to promote the health supplement Isowhey.

