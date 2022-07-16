Billy Brownless Cops It For His Work In Bendigo

Billy Brownless spent some time in Bendigo for work yesterday, and his efforts didn’t escape the Saturday Rub boys today!

While he was there, Bill phoned someone he thought was named Glenn Doodlehead, ran some very questionable gags at the Women’s Wool Luncheon, and got hooked while speaking at a function.

Vintage Bill.

