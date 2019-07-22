Billy Brownless Names The Geelong Stars Who Have Been 'Off' Since The Bye

Billy Brownless has highlighted the slump in form of a number of key players as the reason for Geelong's 2-3 record since the bye.

The former Cats champion named 12 players who have been 'off five or ten percent', including stars Joel Selwood & Tim Kelly.

LISTEN TO BILL'S YARN:

"There's players that just aren't playing well," Bill said on The Rush Hour.

"Yeah I'm worried."

"There's no doubt that, you're worried for them."

"It's just frustrating to watch."

LISTEN: