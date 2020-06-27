Billy Brownless Tries To Recruit Jeremy Cameron To Geelong On Air

GWS star forward Jeremy Cameron joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon after the Giants knocked off Collingwood in a thriller last night.

Billy Brownless couldn't help himself and asked if Cameron had signed a new contract yet. After he revealed that he hadn't recommitted to the Giants, Bill tried to lure him to the Cats!

LISTEN HERE:

This ended up being a pile on from the team about how ordinary the town of Geelong is!

The Coleman medalist also spoke about last night's win, the breakout game of 'The Tractor' Tom Green & fishing during isolation!

Listen to the full chat with Jeremy Cameron here: