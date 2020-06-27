Billy Brownless Tries To Recruit Jeremy Cameron To Geelong On Air
On the Saturday Rub.
GWS star forward Jeremy Cameron joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon after the Giants knocked off Collingwood in a thriller last night.
Billy Brownless couldn't help himself and asked if Cameron had signed a new contract yet. After he revealed that he hadn't recommitted to the Giants, Bill tried to lure him to the Cats!
LISTEN HERE:
This ended up being a pile on from the team about how ordinary the town of Geelong is!
The Coleman medalist also spoke about last night's win, the breakout game of 'The Tractor' Tom Green & fishing during isolation!
Listen to the full chat with Jeremy Cameron here: