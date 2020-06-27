Billy Brownless Tries To Recruit Jeremy Cameron To Geelong On Air

On the Saturday Rub.

Article heading image for Billy Brownless Tries To Recruit Jeremy Cameron To Geelong On Air

GWS star forward Jeremy Cameron joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon after the Giants knocked off Collingwood in a thriller last night. 

Billy Brownless couldn't help himself and asked if Cameron had signed a new contract yet. After he revealed that he hadn't recommitted to the Giants, Bill tried to lure him to the Cats! 

LISTEN HERE: 

This ended up being a pile on from the team about how ordinary the town of Geelong is! 

The Coleman medalist also spoke about last night's win, the breakout game of 'The Tractor' Tom Green & fishing during isolation!

Listen to the full chat with Jeremy Cameron here:

10 hours ago

Billy Brownless
Triple M Footy
Jeremy Cameron
Geelong Cats
Listen Live!
Billy Brownless
Triple M Footy
Jeremy Cameron
Geelong Cats
Billy Brownless
Triple M Footy
Jeremy Cameron
Geelong Cats
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs