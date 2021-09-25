Billy Brownless Wins 'Nuffie Of The Year'

After a long and thorough process, our very own Billy Brownless was crowned 'Nuffie of the Year'.

It was a Group 1 field, but Bill narrowly edged out BT, Blewy, Browny & Duck in the fan voted final.

Billy was stoked to finally be recognised for something in September!

“I’ve won something! You beautyyyy.”

There were some classic 'nuffie' moments in the lead up to the announcement! Take a listen.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy & the Saturday Rub here!