Billy Copped A Classic Stitch Up In The Saturday Rub Quiz
Classic stuff!
Billy Brownless is no stranger to getting stitched up in the Saturday Rub Quiz.
During today’s typically messy quiz, he copped a classic one.
The Sandy Roberts stitch up is one for the ages, and James Brayshaw was a big fan!
"Rosie, get Guy some Taylor Made golf balls please!" he said.
"The first Sandy Roberts gets a prize!"
It was part of a typically loose quiz from Bill.
