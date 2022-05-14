Billy Copped A Classic Stitch Up In The Saturday Rub Quiz

Billy Brownless is no stranger to getting stitched up in the Saturday Rub Quiz.

During today’s typically messy quiz, he copped a classic one.

The Sandy Roberts stitch up is one for the ages, and James Brayshaw was a big fan!

"Rosie, get Guy some Taylor Made golf balls please!" he said.

"The first Sandy Roberts gets a prize!"

It was part of a typically loose quiz from Bill.

