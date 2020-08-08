Billy Copped A Massive Stitch Up In This Week's Quiz!

Billy's quiz has hit an all-time low this afternoon after it was hijacked by a bunch of blokes trying to stitch up Bill!

A couple of familiar very voices bobbed up under fake names and lead to the quiz being canned.

LISTEN HERE:

These somewhat recognisable voices who we suspect to be Kane Cornes & Matthew Lloyd got the ball rolling before a number of others followed suit!

They all answered 'Sandy Roberts' regardless of what the question was.

We then finished wit Sandy joining us on the line to see if he knew what was going on, and he was as confused as anyone!

What an absolute circus... Bill's quiz might be spelled for a little while!

