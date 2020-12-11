Billy Corgan On The New Album From The Smashing Pumpkins, His Love For Australian Rock Music, Working On New Music And More

Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins took over Triple M 90s to play classic tracks from the band and their new album, Cyr, out now.

The rock frontman talked about everything from working on new music in isolation and the process behind it, his love for Aussie rock and his memories of seeing Midnight Oil live and more.

Listen to Becko's full interview with Billy Corgan:



Cyr is out now

