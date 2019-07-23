Billy Currington Says It's All In The "Details"

Billy Currington released his new single “Details” this week.

The new song is written by Nicolle Galyon, Mark Trussell, and Stephen Lee Olsen, the lyrics paint a vivid picture about a man who is so enamored by his girlfriend, that everything else in his life seems to fade into the background when she is around. The laidback new song will hit country radio on August 5th - check it out below and tell us what you think?

