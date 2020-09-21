Billy Ends The Show In Complete Disarray With His Monday Joke

What in the world was this from Fat?

Monday's normally pretty good from Billy where his joke is concerned, but this one? Not so much.

"Often Monday's the best one!" JB told him.

"If that's your best joke, how's the rest of the week going to go?"

BILLY'S MONDAY JOKE:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.