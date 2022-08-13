Billy Flips The Script On Bernie's Nuff Of The Week

On the Saturday Rub

Article heading image for Billy Flips The Script On Bernie's Nuff Of The Week

Bernie Vince returned with his iconic 'Nuff of the week' segment, featuring the likes of Nathan Brown, Greg Blewett and Brian Taylor.

To the surprise of very few, Billy Brownless ended up securing Nuff of the week for his usual strangeness.  

However, the former Geelong forward decided to flip the script - and give Bernie a taste of his own medicine!

"You have to look in the mirror, because I've found some stuff!" Billy interrupted.

LISTEN HERE:

17 hours ago

