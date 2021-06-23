Billy Reminds Everyone Of His Unmatched Record At The Gabba

As a late inclusion on the Midweek Rub this week, Billy got stuck into the panel by reminding them of his most goals record at the Gabba.

Replacing Dale Thomas, Bill announced himself by gloating over his own single-game record of 11 goals at the venue Geelong travel to for Thursday night.

"Big game tomorrow night," Billy said, "do you know who's kicked the most goals as an individual at the Gabba?"

The rhetorical question led Bill to take a cheeky swipe at the rest of the crew.

"I kicked 11 [goals], Joey the most you've kicked is two, Duck the most goals you've kicked at the Gabba is three." Brownless revealed.

