Billy Brownless has gone back-to-back at Triple M's Nuff of the Year!

With 69% of the votes, Bill took the cup out without much trouble in the Grand Final against Nate Brown, with Jay Clark and Ash Chua rounding out the contenders.

Some of his very best included creating JB's new nickname 'JING' and IGA's frothies on tap...

