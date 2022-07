Billy Brownless opted to take advantage of JB's absence during the Saturday Rub, running a quiz without boundaries!

It took several attempts to find a winner, but Bill eventually completed his 'general knowledge' questions.

“Jim isn’t here, so I’ve gone rogue!”

Catch the full quiz below, featuring some of Billy's best (and worst) efforts..

LISTEN HERE:

CATCH THE BEST BITS OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: