Billy Gowers spoke about his free-spirited team mate Tom Liberatore, saying "he has a bit of a different spin on life.

The young forward also told The Sunday Rub crew which one of Libba's obscure tattoos is his favourite.

"He's got the Simpsons," Gowers said.

"He's got the fruit and nut bar."

"My favourite is the one on his leg."

"It says if lost call... and it's got his best mates mums number."