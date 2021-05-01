Billy Recalls Funny Memories Of Malcolm Blight As Coach

Damien Hardwick lost his train of thought when giving a half time speech to the Tigers last night, so the Saturday afternoon team provided their favourite memories from past coaches.

Duck claimed that Dennis Pagan was like “a father figure” who he wanted to prove wrong or make proud. However, Bill opened up on the times he would lose focus when Malcolm Blight would address the team!

Brownless also shared the story of Blighty throwing a VHS tape in his direction!

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: