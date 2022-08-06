Billy Remarkably Straightens Up The Entire Saturday Rub Team!

Billy Brownless has come in off the long run, deciding it was time to straighten up every member of Saturday Rub team!

Following his effort's at a podcast event, Billy identified that it was time to dish some feedback out to those questioning his role on Triple M's Saturday show.

"I'm going to have a go here..." Bill said.

Damo, JB, Bernie, nobody was safe from Bill's feedback.

After Billy had his fun, fellow panellists took their opportunity to return serve and remind Bill that he's not super high in the pecking order!

