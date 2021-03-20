Billy's Diabolical First Interview

On The Saturday Rub

In his first one on one of the year, Bill spoke to Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins in what was a strange interview during the Saturday Rub.

In what can only be described as a mini train-wreck, Bill put forward a rather awkward question for Hawkins who refused to answer at first.

"We're on air aren't we?" Hawkins asked as he exited the interview. 

After starting with the vanilla question of "how are you going?", Bill walked down an awkward path when discussing Hawkins facial features. Absurd stuff!

