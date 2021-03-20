Billy's Diabolical First Interview

In his first one on one of the year, Bill spoke to Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins in what was a strange interview during the Saturday Rub.

In what can only be described as a mini train-wreck, Bill put forward a rather awkward question for Hawkins who refused to answer at first.

"We're on air aren't we?" Hawkins asked as he exited the interview.

LISTEN HERE:

After starting with the vanilla question of "how are you going?", Bill walked down an awkward path when discussing Hawkins facial features. Absurd stuff!

FULL INTERVIEW AUDIO:

Catch up with the best of Triple M Footy here: