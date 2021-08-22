Billy's Round 23 Saturday Rub Quiz: Season Recap

Billy Brownless has delivered his final Saturday Rub quiz of the home & away season! And just as previous editions, it was a Steven Bradbury-esque performance that stole the show.

Test your AFL knowledge on the year that was with the theme 'season recap'!

After each contestant before him fell over at the final hurdle, it was Peter from Gladstone Park to storm home with the final question!

"That's what you call the Bradbury! Everyone else fell over."

