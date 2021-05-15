Billy's Saturday Quiz Is On The Improve

On The Saturday Rub

Article heading image for Billy's Saturday Quiz Is On The Improve

The Saturday Rub quiz - hosted by Bill - continues to show improvements as the season goes on, after a horrid first few attempts from Brownless!

Despite proving that he is incapable of holding up the quiz time and time again, he bounced back this week! Yet, still managed to throw his own anecdotes in!

A lot smoother from Brownless, even giving himself a "well done Bill" to finish.

LISTEN HERE: 

