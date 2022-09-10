Billy's Saturday Rub Quiz Reaches Unimaginable New Lows

With just three more Saturday Rub shows left in the year, Billy Brownless has managed to dish out possibly the worst quiz of all time!

On his Rub debut, Saints great Nick Riewoldt was forced to sit through a segment of complete and utter chaos. So bad, it prompted JB to ask producer Rosie where it ranks on Bill's attempts at hosting a quiz.

"27 years, never been involved in anything that sh*t in my life!"

Listen in for a mountain of laughs, blunders and disorder.

