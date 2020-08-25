Billy's UNCENSORED Joke About A Priest And A Nun!

"COME ON FAT!"

Article heading image for Billy's UNCENSORED Joke About A Priest And A Nun!

Image: Triple M

Billy's Monday joke on Triple M's Rush Hour was an absolute zinger.

His Tuesday joke? Even better.

The joke - which we had to bleep to air, but not here - was about a priest and a nun whose car broke down and had to stay at a hotel together, and it was a beauty.

"OHHHHH BILL!" JB laughed.

"THAT'S NOT APPROPES!" 

BILLY'S UNCENSORED JOKE:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.

Ethan Meldrum

a day ago

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

Rush Hour Melbourne
Listen Live!
Rush Hour Melbourne
Rush Hour Melbourne
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs