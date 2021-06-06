Billy Stops His Own Quiz To Watch A Race & Daisy's Mate Chokes!

With Billy Brownless in charge, the Saturday Rub quiz is known to go off track from time-to-time.

But yesterday Billy stopped the whole show to watch one of the horses he backed run at Flemington.

No wonder he was excited, Mr Tipla won Race 3 paying a juicy $19!

Daisy's mate Mick also rang into the quiz and nearly won the whole thing, but stumbled at the final hurdle gifting the win to someone else! Daisy didn't show any remorse for his mate after he choked...

