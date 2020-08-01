Billy Unearths Audio Of JB On TV From 1996
On the 'Crow Show'
Billy Brownless has has brought a bit of old gold to the table on the Saturday Rub this afternoon.
He's unearthed a few grabs of JB's early days on TV in Adelaide from the mid-nineties.
JB got his start on the small screen doing a bit-part on the 'Crow Show' while he was still playing cricket for South Australia.
The highlight was one of his sport reports where he labeled a Japanese tennis player 'very ordinary' because he couldn't say his name!
LISTEN HERE:
JB made the excuse that he wasn't in his best knick at the time after a heavy week celebrating winning the Sheffield Shield.
