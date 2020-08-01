Billy Unearths Audio Of JB On TV From 1996

Billy Brownless has has brought a bit of old gold to the table on the Saturday Rub this afternoon. 

He's unearthed a few grabs of JB's early days on TV in Adelaide from the mid-nineties. 

JB got his start on the small screen doing a bit-part on the 'Crow Show' while he was still playing cricket for South Australia. 

The highlight was one of his sport reports where he labeled a Japanese tennis player 'very ordinary' because he couldn't say his name! 

LISTEN HERE: 

JB made the excuse that he wasn't in his best knick at the time after a heavy week celebrating winning the Sheffield Shield. 

1 August 2020

