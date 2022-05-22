Biloela Asylum Seeker Family Hopeful To Return Home Following Election Result

A high profile central Queensland Tamil asylum seeker family are expected to return home to Biloela following the weekend’s election result.

The Nadesalingam family, also known as the Murugappan family, were removed from their home in Biloela by immigration officials four years ago after their visas expired and refugee status was rejected. The family have been fighting a long legal battle to stay in Australia and is currently in community detention in Perth.

However, Labor leader Anthony Albanese and now incoming Prime Minister promised he would ensure their return home during his election campaigning.

Supporters and friends are now hopeful the family will return home within weeks.



Family friend Angela Fredericks told the ABC here was "so much relief" among their supporters, following the election results.

"I honestly don't think I can find the words to explain it. There is so much excitement, so much relief and exuberance. It has all been worth it.”

