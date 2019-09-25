Bindoon Ag Show and Rodeo

The Bindoon Ag Show offers a family focused event with an agricultural theme for everyone to enjoy. Our event symbolises what it is to live and socialise in a small rural community.

The event creates a forum for local businesses and producers to exhibit, display and participate in different arenas such as cattle, sheep, goats, home produce, craft and many more. The Show displays unique exhibits by local artists and crafters and has an extensive entertainment program.

Join in to enjoy a fabulous family friendly day out in the Chittering Valley and as the afternoon progresses turn up the music and soak up the action of the rodeo and live band.

Camping is also available for those wanting to stay the night

The Bindoon Show and Rodeo, October 19th from 10am to 11pm!

See you in Bindoon.