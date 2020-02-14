Birds Of Tokyo Announce Small Run Of Intimate Gigs With Symphony Orchestras

Birds Of Tokyo have announced a short run of dates with three of Oz's very talented Symphony Orchestras.

Playing Perth, Sydney and Melbourne with their respective Symphony Orchestras, the gigs will showcase both new music from the band, plus some reworking of some old classics.

Lanterns, anyone? Yes bloody please!

“We’ve wanted to do this ever since we collaborated with much smaller ensembles on our Broken Strings tour a decade ago”, explains the group’s guitarist, songwriter and producer Adam Spark.

“Obviously lots of artists do orchestral tours where they basically just play all their hits but this is a genuine collaboration on new music as well and that makes it a pretty unique creative experience for us. It’s daunting to be playing with such gifted musicians but it’s also a privilege so we really want to make the most of this opportunity.”

The dates will take place in the iconic seated venues that these Symphonies call home so the shows will be in marked contrast to the massive outdoor concerts the band has done over the last 6 weeks supporting Cold Chisel in parks, wineries and stadiums across Australia.

The band have just released their newest song, Two Of Us, which has firmly entrenched itself in the iTunes top 5, so things are on the up and up for the band.

WATCH:

Dates/venues/ticketing info for Birds Of Tokyo with the West Australian, Melbourne and Sydney Symphony Orchestras are as follows:



BIRDS OF TOKYO PRE-SALE

via birdsoftokyo.com

Begins: Tuesday Feb 18 (10am local time)

Ends: Thursday Feb 20 (9am local time)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday Feb 20 (10am local time)



WEST AUSTRALIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

FRI MAY 1 / PERTH CONCERT HALL

SYDNEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

THU MAY 7 & FRI MAY 8 / SYDNEY TOWN HALL

SAT MAY 9 / SYDNEY COLISEUM THEATRE

MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

WED JUNE 3 & THU JUNE 4

ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE, HAMER HALL

