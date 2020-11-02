Birds Of Tokyo, Crooked Colours, Drapht And More Announced For Here Comes The Sun Festival

There's no better way to celebrate summer and the beginning of a new year than with live music and entertainment at the Here Comes The Sun festival.

The event will feature an all star line-up including Birds Of Tokyo, Crooked Colours, Drapht, Great Gable, Carla Geneve, Your Girl Pho and Get Down Club, who will take over Dunsborough Playing Fields.

Here Comes The Sun shared in a statement:

"There is no better place on Earth to be right now than WA. The weather is perfect, we are lucky enough to not be in lockdown, and we have the one thing that the whole world is missing the most: live music. With some of the best music acts in the country absolutely itching to play, and plenty of space for people to gather safely, we feel it's time for a party... a get-together on the grandest scale."

Taking a note from the success of the Covid-safe festival 'Good Day Sunshine', the event promises to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of its attendees while delivering live music, food, fun and culture.

The festival will be held in Dunsborough on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Tickets are on sale now from www.herecomesthesun.com.au.

