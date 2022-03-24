Birds of Tokyo Frontman Ian Kenny Talks New Single 'Smith Street'

Birds Of Tokyo Frontman Ian Kenny Joins Dave Ferrier On Triple M

Birds of Tokyo are back with a new single 'Smith Street' which will hypnotise you into banging your head with the half-time chorus, and are celebrating getting back to audiences, celebrating good times, and having fun with mates.

Chatting on The Greatest with Dave Ferrier, lead singer Ian Kenny talks the new single, plans for the year and memories from playing last years AFL Grand Final.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!