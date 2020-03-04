Birds Of Tokyo Have Been Singing The Wrong Lyrics To One Of Their Songs

Birds of Tokyo members Adam and Glenn join Triple M Aussie to announce their symphonic new concert that will be happening around the country.

The Perth band are set to perform a string of special gigs, backed by three of the country's most prestigious Symphony Orchestras, to showcase their brand new music - and revisit some classics, of course.

During the chat, though, Adam and Glenn hilariously revealed that they have been singing the wrong words - or word - to one of their very own songs.

Listen below:

Adam and Glenn also explained why they've gone down the orchestra route, giving Triple M's Becko an inside to what we can expect come May.

Hear the full chat below:

