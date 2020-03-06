Birds Of Tokyo Have Been Singing The Wrong Lyrics To One Of Their Songs
So did you notice?
Supplied
Birds of Tokyo members Adam and Glenn joined our sister station Triple M Aussie to announce their symphonic new concert that will be happening around the country.
The Perth band are set to perform a string of special gigs, backed by three of the country's most prestigious Symphony Orchestras, to showcase their brand new music - and revisit some classics, of course.
During the chat, though, Adam and Glenn hilariously revealed that they have been singing the wrong words - or word - to one of their very own songs.
Listen below:
Adam and Glenn also explained why they've gone down the orchestra route, giving Triple M's Becko an inside to what we can expect come May.
Hear the full chat below:
