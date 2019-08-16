Birds Of Tokyo Have Just Released The Upbeat Follow Up To Good Lord

Perth rock band Birds of Tokyo have just released their brand new single 'The Greatest Mistakes', the highly anticipated follow up to their multi platinum release 'Good Lord'.

Playing on Triple M now, the upbeat new single follows the story of heartbreak from 'Good Lord' with the band's frontman Ian Kenny saying; ‘but it’s got the perspective of thankfully being a bit further down the road. F**k it. Shake it off. Time to move on!’

‘The Greatest Mistakes’ is the next chapter in that story, setting up a big summer for this unusually enduring and constantly evolving Australian band.



GOOD LORD TOUR - SEPTEMBER 2019 with special guest Samsaruh + Green Dick (Sydney show only)

THURSDAY 12 SEPTEMBER - THE GOV, ADELAIDE (18+) – SOLD OUT

FRIDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - THE GOV, ADELAIDE (18+) - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER - ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH (18+) - SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH (18+) – SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 18 SEPTEMBER - FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE (18+)

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - FORUM, MELBOURNE (18+) - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER - ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY (All Ages) - SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 22 SEPTEMBER: CAMBRIDGE, NEWCASTLE (18+) - SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER: FORUM, MELBOURNE (18+)

FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER: KAMBRI @ ANU, CANBERRA (18+)

SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER: WAVES WOLLONGONG (18+) - SOLD OUT

