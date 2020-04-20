Birds Of Tokyo Have Released A Video Game And We've Got It Here First

Perth rock band Birds Of Tokyo have just made iso a lot easier, releasing their very own video game.

Yup, the rock band have now released a game, soundtracked with their yet to be released new single Dive and Triple M fans get to play it here first.

In the old school feeling game, you play the band's singer Ian Kenny, deep sea diving collecting pieces from the band's album cover art of the new record, Human Design (out this Friday) and avoiding bad stuff.

The very addictive game (don't tell our boss) is available exclusively for Triple M listeners <a href="https://bucketofglenn.itch.io/dive">Dive by bucketofglenn</a>

Human Design including the hit single Good Lord is available for pre-order now, get your copy: www.birdsoftokyo.com

